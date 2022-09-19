Does Miller's deal fit in with the Canucks' timeline?

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jake Virtanen and defenceman Jason Demers to professional tryout agreements on Monday.

The 26-year-old spent Virtanen last season with the KHL's Moscow Spartak, where he registered nine goals and 16 points in 36 games.

The sixth-overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks at the 2014 draft, Virtanen was placed on administrative leave by the Canucks on May 1, 2021, after a sexual assault allegation was made against him. His contract was bought out by the team two months later.

He was charged with sexual assault in January 2022 following an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department for an incident that occurred in September 2017. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury in July.

In 317 career NHL games, the Abbotsford, B.C., product has 55 goals and 100 points.



Demers returns to NHL with Oilers

Demers also spent time last season in the KHL with Ak Bars Kazan and represented Canada at the Winter Olympics, appearing in five games and notching a pair of assists. He had one assist in five KHL games.

The 34-year-old last played in the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2020-21 season, when he posted four assists in 41 games.

A seventh-round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 2008 NHL Draft, Demers has 45 goals and 169 assists, in 699 career games.

Over 12 seasons in the league, Demers has spent time with the Sharks, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers and Coyotes.