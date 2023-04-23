The Los Angeles Kings hold a 3-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers after the first period in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday night.

Kevin Fiala returned to the Kings lineup on Sunday after being out since April 1 with a lower-body injury. He was second in team scoring with 23 goals and 72 points behind captain Anze Kopitar.

The Kings opened the scoring halfway through the period when Gabriel Vilardi cleaned up a Fiala rebound and put it past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner to draw first blood

Seconds later, Leon Draisaitl had an opportunity to even the score when he found himself alone in front of the net but was stopped by Kings netminder Joonas Korpisalo.

Viktor Arvidsson gave the Kings a two-goal lead when he walked in and wired the puck past Skinner with over three minutes remaining in the period.

The Kings added to their lead 1:22 later on the power play when Kopitar grabbed a loose puck in front of the Oilers' net and backhanded it past Skinner for a three-goal advantage.

Los Angeles controlled play for majority of the period and outshot the Oilers 11-9.

The Kings are a perfect 1-1 on the man advantage while the Oilers have yet to receive a power play.