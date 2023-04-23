The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are locked in a 3-3 draw after two periods in Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday night.

The Kings had goals from Gabriel Vilardi, Viktor Arvidsson, and Anze Kopitar in the first period to come into the second period up three goals.

To start the second period, Jack Campbell replaced Stuart Skinner in the Oilers' net. Skinner gave up three goals on 11 shots in the first period.

The Oilers found some life early in the first period when Evan Bouchard wired a point shot past Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo on the power play to make the score 3-1.

Los Angeles had a glorious opportunity to get the goal back at the 7:26 mark when Campbell couldn't find the loose puck in his crease but Phillip Danault couldn't put it past him after three tries.

Halfway through the period, Connor McDavid stole the puck behind the Kings' net and found Leon Draisaitl alone in front who buried the puck past Korpisalo.

In the dying seconds of the period, Draisaitl scored his second goal of the period to tie the game for the Oilers on the power play.

Edmonton took control of the play by outshooting the Kings 20-8 in the period and now lead 29-19 in the game.

Both teams are perfect on the man advantage with the Oilers scoring on both of their power plays in the second period while the Kings scored on their only power play in the first.