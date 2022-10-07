The Edmonton Oilers have placed centre Mattias Janmark and defenceman Dmitri Samorukov on waivers on Friday.

Janmark, 29, signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Oilers as an unrestricted free agent on July 17.

The 6-foot-1 centre played 67 games for the Vegas Golden Knights last season where he recorded nine goals and 25 points.

Drafted 79th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Janmark has 66 goals and 158 points in 420 career games split between the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, and Golden Knights.

Samorukov, 23, was drafted 84th overall by the Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman had three goals and 18 points in 51 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and appeared in one game with the Oilers last season.

Both players will be assigned to the Condors if they clear waivers.

The Winnipeg Jets waived defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic on Friday

Kovacevic, 25, was drafted 74th overall by the Jets in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman had 11 goals and 30 points in 62 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and appeared in four games with the Jets last season.

Kovacevic will be assigned to the Moose if he clears waivers,

The Vancouver Canucks also placed forward Justin Dowling on waivers.

Dowling, 31, signed a two-year $1.5 million in July of 2021 and had two goals and four points in 22 games last season.

The 5-foot 10 forward has six goals and 18 points in 98 career games split between the Dallas Stars and Canucks.

Also placed on waivers on Friday was Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook, Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin, Minnesota Wild forward Steven Fogarty, New Jersey Devils forwards Andreas Johnson and Brian Pinho, Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Kevin Connauton and goaltender Troy Grosenick, and St. Louis Blues forwards Martin Frk, Matthew HIghmore, and Klim Kostin.

Khudobin, who is 36 years old this season, signed with the Stars in the 2018-19 season. He appeared in only nine games last season, with a 3-4-1 record, 3.63 goals against average and a .879 save percentage.

In four years with Dallas, he appeared in 112 games, his most with any team, and had a record of 47-40-17.

He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the seventh round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, and debuted for the team in the 2009-10 season. He has also played for the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks in his 13-year NHL career.

The native of Kazakhstan has appeared ion 259 career NHL games, with a 114-91-33 record, .916 save percentage and a 2.50 GAA.