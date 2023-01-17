47m ago
Oilers' Yamamoto, Murray out 'weeks,' Kane to return vs. Kraken
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ryan Murray and forward Kailer Yamamoto are "weeks" away from returning to the lineup, according to head coach Jay Woodcroft. The team will, however, get some injury relief Tuesday as Evander Kane will make his return, according to his agent Dan Milstein.
TSN.ca Staff
Oilers' Kane inches closer to return to game action
Woodcroft had previously said Kane had one final medical test to pass. He has been out since suffering a wrist laceration on Nov. 8.
Yamamoto has been out since Jan. 11 with an undisclosed injury while Murray hasn't played since Nov. 21 with a back injury.
Yamamoto, 24, has four goals and eight assists over 31 games this season while Murray, 29, has three assists over 13 contests in his first season with the Oilers.
Kane, 31, has five goals and eight assists over 14 games this season.