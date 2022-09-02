The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year, $750,000 deal on Friday.

S I G N E D ✍️



Murray, 28, was a member of the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche last season, where he registered four assists in 37 games.

The Regina, Sask., native was drafted second overall in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets and has 15 goals and 128 points in 432 career games split between the Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, and Avalanche.

Internationally, Murray has represented Canada on four occasions including a bronze medal performance at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championships in Calgary and Edmonton, and a gold medal at the 2016 IIHF World Championships in Russia. He also represented Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.