The Edmonton Oilers announced the signing of defenceman Phil Kemp to a two-year, two-way extension on Tuesday.

The deal is worth $775,000 per season at the NHL level.

A native of Greenwich, CT, Kemp was a seventh-round selection of the team in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft out of the USHL's United States National Under-18 Team.

Yet to play in the NHL, Kemp has spent the past three seasons with the team's American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield Condors. He appeared in 71 games this past season, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists. He appeared in an additional two playoff contests.

Internationally, the 24-year-old Kemp was a member of the United States' silver medal-winning entry at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver.