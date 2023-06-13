The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Derek Ryan to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $900,000.

Ryan, 36, scored 13 goals with 20 points in 80 games this past season with the Oilers, his second with the team. In the playoffs, he had one goal and two assists in 11 games as the Oilers were eliminated in the second round in six games by the Vegas Golden Knights.

An undrafted player, Ryan played four seasons of Canadian university hockey with the University of Alberta. He made his NHL debut at the age of 29.

He has also previously played with the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames.

In 500 career NHL games, the Spokane, Wash., product has 76 goals and 191 points.