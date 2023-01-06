Oilers sign Bailey to two-way deal, place him on waivers

Edmonton Oilers signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 in the NHL on Friday.

The team then placed Bailey on waivers for purpose of assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The #Oilers have signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract & placed him on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the @Condors. https://t.co/HNrhS4E3NY — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 6, 2023

Bailey has four goals and 10 points in 16 games with the Condors this season.

The 27-year-old first signed with the AHL club on September 8 on a one-year deal.

Selected in the second round, 52nd overall, by the Buffalo Sabres in 2013, Bailey has played 82 career NHL games with five goals and four assists.