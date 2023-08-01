The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Ryan McLeod to a two-year contract on Tuesday to avoid a salary arbitration hearing.

The deal is worth $4.2 million, with an average annual value of $2.1 million.

The team and the restricted free agent had been scheduled to have their arbitration hearing on Friday.

The 23-year-old had 11 goals and 12 assists in 57 games for Edmonton last season.

The 6'2, 207-pounder from Mississauga, Ont. was the Oilers' second-round pick in 2018. In 138 NHL games with the club he has 20 goals and 25 assists.