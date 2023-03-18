The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jake Chiasson to a three-year entry-level contract starting with the 2023-24 season, the team announced on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was selected in the fourth round (116th overall) by the club in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Chiasson has played 66 games in the Western Hockey League this season, split between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades, scoring 20 goals and 34 assists.

The Abbotsford, B.C. native has 40 goals and 60 assists over 170 WHL games.