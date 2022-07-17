The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year, $1.25M contract on Sunday.

📝 I N K E D 📝



The #Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.25 million. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 17, 2022

The 29-year-old native of Sweden scored nine goals and 16 assists over 67 games with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021-22, his second year with the club.

Over 420 career games with the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Golden Knights, Janmark has 66 goals and 92 assists for 158 points. He has netted eight goals and 16 assists over 61 career playoff games.

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third-round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Janmark is coming off a one-year, $2 million contract.