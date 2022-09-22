One Big Question: Are the Oilers good enough to win the Stanley Cup?

The Edmonton Oilers signed restricted free-agent forward Ryan McLeod to a one-year deal worth $798,000 on Thursday.

As TSN's Ryan Rishaug notes, the deal is worth less than the qualifying offer McLeod received, which expired earlier this summer. He earned $834,167 last season.

The 23-year-old posted nine goals and 21 points in 71 games last season, adding three goals and one assist in 16 playoff games. He also had one goal and five points in seven games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, McLeod made his debut with the Oilers in the 2020-21 season, posting one assist in 10 games.

He was the team's final remaining restricted free agent.