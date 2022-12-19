The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension.

Skinner has a 9-8-1 record this season with a .915 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average. His new contract, which kicks in next season, will carry a cap hit of $2.6 million.

🗣 SKINNER!



The #Oilers have signed Edmonton-born goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.6 million.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 19, 2022

He has seen more playing time this season than prized free-agent signing Jack Campbell, who has an 8-6-0 record with an .875 save percentage and a 4.04 GAA. Campbell, 30, is signed through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $5 million.

The 24-year-old Skinner was previously scheduled to be a restricted free agent next summer after carrying a cap hit of $750,000 this year.

A third-round pick of the Oilers in 2017, Skinner has a career record of 16-14-1 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA.