Connor McDavid made the most of his second consecutive breakaway in overtime Wednesday, beating Connor Ingram with a backhand to secure a 4-3 win for the Edmonton Oilers over the Arizona Coyotes.

The game-winner – McDavid's second goal of the night – marked his 60th of the season as he continues to have a career season. The Oilers star had previously never broken the 45-goal mark.

"He's going to downplay it, as we all know, but it's pretty hard to score in this league, and to score 60 in a season and still have 10 games to go is pretty remarkable. He is just a special player," teammate Leon Draisaitl said after the win. "He obviously missed the first one [in overtime] and he was telling me he slammed his stick against the boards after. I just saw their guy bobble it, so I tried to strip him, and I saw Connor again.

"It is crazy to try that same move again and score on it the second time, but that is just what he does, I guess."

McDavid is only the fourth player to hit the 60-goal mark in a season since Mario Lemieux scored 69 in 1996-97. Alex Ovechkin scored 65 in 2007-08, while Steven Stamkos (2011-12) and Auston Matthews (2021-22) both hit 60 on the dot. With 10 games still to go in the Oilers season, McDavid could set the mark for goals scored in a season in this century.

The 26-year-old has opened up a 12-goal lead in the Rocket Richard race over Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak as he looks to win the award for the first time.

McDavid is also 28 points ahead of Draisaitl as he pursues his fifth Art Ross Trophy. He was full of praise for his teammate after Wednesday's win, which gave the team further breathing room as they hold the third position in the Pacific Division.

"Leon makes a great play on the first pass, and I felt like I was kind of pressing for the 60th all night, and I was disappointed not to bury that one, you're not going to get many better looks than that," McDavid said. "It's not every day you get two breakaways back to back like that. He made two unbelievable plays. Just ridiculous."

Sitting at 138 points, McDavid could become one of just six players in NHL history to reach 150 points and the first since 1996. Lemieux (1988, 1989, 1993, 1996), Wayne Gretzky (1981-1987, 1989, 1991), Steve Yzerman (1988-89), Phil Esposito (1970-71), and Bernie Nicholls (1988-89) are the only other players to accomplish the feat.

The Oilers will close out their week at home Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights before facing the Coyotes on the road Monday night.