McDavid on called back OT goal: 'The league's got to clarify some of these rules'

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid voiced his frustration with NHL officiating Thursday after a game-winning goal was called back in overtime.

The Oilers appeared to have picked up a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on a goal from Leon Draisaitl, but it was determined McDavid brought the puck in offside upon video review.

The Blues wound up winning in a shootout, with both McDavid and Draisaitl failing to score on Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

“Since I was a kid, I thought if you have possession of the puck (going over the blueline) that's onside. If I had possession or not, I guess that's the judgment call,” McDavid said.

“The league's got to clarify some of these rules. What's a kick? What's offside? What's goalie interference? It kind of depends on the night, I guess. It’s disappointing. Obviously, we should never have even let it get to that point."

The Oilers led 3-1 in the third period and had a 3-2 lead with a power play in the final minute of the game when a turnover from Darnell Nurse led to the Blues tying the game with just 20 seconds left in regulation.

"That's unacceptable on my part," Nurse said. "I let my teammates down. We shouldn't be in that position to be in OT like that. I play in too many important minutes and situations to be making plays like that. That's on me."

“We put ourselves in a position to win this game but, in the end, it’s a 60-minute game, not a 59-minute (or) 30-second game,” Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said of the late goal.

“We only got one point because we made a couple of critical errors. But that’s hockey."

The Oilers dropped to 17-13-1 on the season with the loss, failing to jump the Seattle Kraken for third in the Pacific Division.

McDavid continued his torrid pace this season, scoring his 27th goal of the season in the second period as he continues to lead the league in goals and points.