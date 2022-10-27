Stuart Skinner starred Wednesday for the Edmonton Oilers, recording 37 saves in the team's 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was full of praise for Skinner after the victory, which was goaltender's second start of the young season.

"We got a great goaltending performance from Stuart Skinner," Woodcroft said. "This was in a tough building. Nobody expects a game like that more than Stuart Skinner himself. For me, my relationship with him, I've seen him grow and he continues to grow. This is his true first year in the NHL.

"He has the confidence of the coaching staff. I started him because I thought he'd help us win the game. It's a credit to him to have that confidence from everybody."

Skinner has a 1-1 record this season with a .957 save percentage and a 1.44 goals-against average in three games. He went 6-6 with the Oilers last season, with a .913 save percentage and a 2.62 GAA.

The 23-year-old bounced back Wednesday after allowing three goals on 20 shots in his first start of the season - a loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 18.

“Nobody expects games like that more than Stuart Skinner himself,” Woodcroft added. “He’s trying to stake a claim to starting as many games as he can in what is his true first year in the NHL. He has the confidence of his teammates and certainly the confidence of his coaching staff.”

Skinner started Wednesday's win over prized off-season signing Jack Campbell, who is off to a shaky start in Edmonton.

Campbell has a 3-2 record with a .895 save percentage and a 3.62 GAA in the first season of a five-year, $25 million contract signed with the Oilers in free agency.