Oilers G Skinner out with illness, Berlin signed to emergency ATO

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks due to an illness, the team announced.

Matt Berlin has been signed to an amateur tryout on an emergency basis.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



🔸Matt Berlin has been signed to an ATO on an emergency basis. Stuart Skinner will be out of tonight's lineup with an illness. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 29, 2023

Skinner, 24, has played 28 games this season, posting a 13-10-3 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

Berlin, 25, started five games at the University of Alberta this year, playing to a 4-0-1 record with a .892 save percentage and 2.57 GAA.