The Edmonton Oilers have traded Jesse Puljujarvi to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Patrik Puistola.

Puljujarvi has five goals and 14 points in 58 games this season while carrying a cap hit of $3 million in the final year of his current deal. The 24-year-old is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer.

“Jesse possesses a great blend of size and skill, and he will add to the depth of our forward group,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. “He has familiarity with some of our other Finnish players, and we see him as a great fit for our team and locker room.”

🔁 TRADE 🔁



The #Oilers have acquired forward Patrik Puistola from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Jesse Puljujarvi.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the Oilers are not retaining any salary in the trade. He notes the $3 million in space could be used by Edmonton in another move prior to Friday's trade deadline.

The Oilers have been tied to multiple defencemen ahead of the deadline, including Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes, Mattias Ekholm of the Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets pending unrestricted free agent Vladislav Gavrikov.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland suggested Tuesday more moves could be on the way for the Oilers before they make their biggest move.

“There’s a few players out there that we think would fit," Holland said. "Today, I’m hoping, was step one. We’ve got to move money. … I hope there’s other steps to come.”

The #oilers aren't retaining any salary on Jesse Puljujarvi, per source, so they've cleared his $3M off the books for a further move. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 28, 2023

In 317 career games, all with the Oilers, Puljujarvi has 51 goals and 112 points. He was selected fourth overall by the Oilers in the 2016 NHL Draft.



Holland: Oilers would not have qualified Puljujarvi

Holland said Tuesday he informed Puljujarvi the team would not be issuing him a qualifying offer this summer to retain his rights as a restricted free agent.

The Oilers offered to negotiate a contract extension with Puljujarvi at a reduced salary at less than $2 million, but Puljujarvi and his agent felt a change was best.

Holland said he told Puljujarvi a few weeks ago they wouldn’t be qualifying him and offered to negotiate a reduced salary “in the 1’s”. He and his agent felt a change was best. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 28, 2023

More on Puistola

Joining the Oilers is Hurricanes' 2019 third-round pick Puistola.

The 22-year-old has 15 goals and 38 points in 56 with Jukurit Mikkeli in Finland's SM-liiga this season.

Puistola has 16 goals and 24 points in 54 games with Jukurit Mikkeli last season. He has never played in North America.

The Tampere, Finland played in the 2020 World Juniors, posting five goals and eight points in seven games.