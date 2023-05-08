The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 at the end of the first period in Game 3 of their second-round series.

The Oilers started fast Monday night, getting a goal from Warren Foegele on their first shot on net just under three minutes into the game.

But the Golden Knights answered fast as Jonathan Marchessault batted one past Stuart Skinner to pull things even at 1-1. Marchessault scored again later in the frame to give Vegas their first lead of the game, which stood up through the end of the first.

Golden Knights starting goaltender Laurent Brossoit was injured later in the period, appearing to tweak something in his lower-body while sliding across the crease to protect against a rebound. Adin Hill entered the game for Vegas in relief.

Edmonton had seven shots on net in the opening 20 minutes compared to 16 from the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights grabbed the opening game of the series in a back-and-forth affair that saw five goals scored in the opening period and five scored in the third. Edmonton bounced back in a major way in Game 2, getting two goals apiece from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl en route to a 5-1 win.

The record for playoff goals in a single season is 19 held jointly by Philadelphia Flyer Reggie Leach (1976) and Oiler Jari Kurri (1985). Draisaitl is six behind at 13.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinal series goes Wednesday night from Rogers Place in Edmonton.