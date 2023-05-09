Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman was absent from the teams morning skate on Tuesday, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported.

Hyman appeared to be injured after taking a hit from Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nicolas Hague with 6:36 left in the first period of last night's 5-1 loss. Hyman finished the game and but played just 10 minutes over the final two periods (14:06 total) in Monday's Game 3. He has averaged 19:53 of ice time in these playoffs.

No Hyman at skate. All forwards in White sweaters. No top 6 bottom 6 colours. Not sure if they’ll run lines. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 9, 2023

“I thought he gave us some good shifts and worked his way through the game just fine,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game. “I felt good about using him right through to the end of the third period when we were on the power play.”

The 30 year-old has two goals and seven assists in nine playoff games, including five assists in three games against the Golden Knights. He recorded 36 goals and 83 points in 79 regular season games.

Game 4 takes place in Edmonton on Wednesday night with the Oilers trailing 2-1.

Skinner in starters net

Stuart Skinner will likely get the start in Game 4 as Rishaug reports that the 24-year-old was in the starters net at practice on Tuesday.

Skinner in starters net at practice. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 9, 2023

Skinner struggled in Monday's loss, allowing four goals on 23 shots before being pulled in favour of Jack Campbell.

The goaltender has a 4-4-0 record this postseason with a 3.60 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.