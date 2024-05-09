EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday the signing of American guard Jacob Evans III. The 6’4” Cincinnati alumni played two seasons in the NBA from 2018 - 20 primarily with the Golden State Warriors.

“Jacob is a player that will immediately make an impact in the CEBL,” said head coach and general manager Jordan Baker. “His previous experience is certainly an asset, and we are looking forward to him making his debut in a Stingers uniform.”

Evans spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2015-18 where he scored 11.7 points per game in his 105 game career. His team would make the NCAA Division I Tournament every year and he would help his team score first round March Madness wins in his junior and sophomore season.

His final season at Cincinnati would be his junior year, where he was named a preseason selection to the John Wooden Award Watch List. He would go on to average a team-high 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game lifting his team to a 31–5 record and an AAC Tournament Championship. Cincinnati would not fall out of the AP top-25 all season, and Evans was honoured as an All-AAC selection as the Bearcats secured a second seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Evans was drafted 28th overall by the Warriors in 2018. In his first season of pro play, he would split time between the Warriors and their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. He would appear in 30 NBA games, starting one. In the G League, he was a standout as a rookie, averaging 11.3 points per game in 21 games.

In his sophomore year, he would go on to play 27 games with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 4.7 points per game and scoring a NBA career best on October 24th vs the Los Angeles Clippers. Evans was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020, playing with both Minnesota and their G League affiliate the Iowa Wolves before being traded to the New York Knicks later that season.

He would ultimately rejoin the Santa Cruz Warriors for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 G League seasons where he would appear in 35 games, averaging 6.5 points per game.

Evans will join the Stingers for training camp on May 12th ahead of the season opener on May 21st in Calgary. The Stingers will play 3 road games to open up the season before returning to the the Edmonton EXPO Centre on June 2nd to host the Saskatchewan Rattlers in their home opener. Tickets are available for as low as $20 per seat and can be purchased online or by contacting the Stingers head office via email (tickets@thestingers.ca) or phone (1-87STINGERS).