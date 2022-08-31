Blue Jays get C Duran as PTBNL from Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays have received catcher Edward Duran as the player to be named later from an Aug. 2 trade with the Miami Marlins, it was announced Wednesday evening.

The full trade sent right-handers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass along with a PTBNL to the Jays in exchange for minor-league infielder Jordan Groshans.

The 18-year-old Duran signed as an international free agent with the Marlins in January of 2021.

He is hitting .224 with 11 extra-base hits and 12 RBI for Miami’s Dominican Summer League squad this season. In 61 career DSL contests, Duran has a .254 batting average with 15 doubles, one triple, and 18 RBI.