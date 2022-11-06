Must See: Watch the moment the Astros become World Series champions

Closer Edwin Diaz and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $102 million contract pending a physical, according to ESPN Jeff Passan.

The deal carries an opt-out and a full no-trade clause, plus a sixth-year option.

Diaz, 28, had an all-star season recording a 3-1 record with 32 saves, which included a 1.31 earned-run average with 118 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander was acquired by the Mets, along with infielder Robinson Cano and cash, from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielders Jay Bruce, Jarred Kelenic, and pitchers Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista, and Justin Dunn in December of 2018.

Diaz has a career 16-29 record with a 2,93 ERA and 205 saves split between the Mariners and the Mets.