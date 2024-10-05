Einarson, Homan and Gushue, Mouat to square off in Tour Challenge finals

Kerri Einarson and Rachel Homan will square off in Sunday's women's final at the HearingLife Tour Challenge.

Einarson, from Gimli, Man., defeated Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-1 in Saturday's quarterfinal round, then edged Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 5-4 in nine ends in Saturday night's semifinal to reach the final of the season-opening Grand Slam event.

The four-time Canadian champions have Dawn McEwen filling in at second this week for Shannon Birchard (injury). Team alternate Krysten Karwacki is playing lead for Briane Harris (suspension).

Ottawa's Rachel Homan topped South Korea's Eun-Jung Kim 5-3 in the quarterfinals then edged Kaitlyn Lawes of Winnipeg 4-3 in Saturday night's semifinals.

On the men's side, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., will face Scotland's Brad Mouat in the men's final.

Gushue beat Matt Dunstone of Winnipeg 7-3 in Saturday night's semifinals, while Mouat beat Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 6-2.

In Saturday's men's quarterfinals, Dunstone made a draw for three points to give his team a 6-5 win over Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Gushue scored a late deuce for a 5-4 victory over Scotland's Ross Whyte.

McEwen beat Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 5-3 and Mouat doubled James Craik 8-4 in a matchup of Scottish rinks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.