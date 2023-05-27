Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie announced following the Argos' preseason 27-22 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday that he had planned to give Chad Kelly time under centre, but soreness in Kelly's throwing elbow kept him out.

Team doctors examined the 29-year-old's elbow and found nothing of concern.

Ben Holmes started the game in Kelly's absence and shared time with Bryan Scott and Cameron Dukes.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Kelly appeared in 18 games last season, throwing for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The product of Ole Miss added another 137 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Kelly became the hero of the 109th Grey Cup when starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson exited the fourth quarter with an injured thumb: Kelly quarterbacked the Boatmen to their first Grey Cup title since 2017.

The Argonauts' preseason schedule continues on June 1 against the Ottawa Redblacks at the University of Guelph.