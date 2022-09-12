1h ago
Report: 49ers RB Mitchell (knee) expected to miss time
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss some time due to a knee injury he suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
#49ers RB Eli Mitchell, who was quickly ruled out yesterday with a knee injury, is expected to miss some time, source said. He has an MRI this morning and that will determine the full extent. But Mitchell looking at a few weeks (or more) on the sidelines.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022
The second-year back will have an MRI this morning and that will determine the full extent, Rapoport stated.
The 24-year-old had six carries for 41 yards before being injured in the first half and ruled out the rest of the game.