San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss some time due to a knee injury he suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. 

The second-year back will have an MRI this morning and that will determine the full extent, Rapoport stated. 

The 24-year-old had six carries for 41 yards before being injured in the first half and ruled out the rest of the game. 