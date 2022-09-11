20m ago
49ers RB Mitchell (knee) leaves game early, ruled out
Second-year San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
TSN.ca Staff
#SFvsCHI @DignityHealth injury update: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is OUT for the remainder of the game.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 11, 2022
Mitchell, 24, had 61 yards on four carries as the 49ers led the Bears 7-0 at the half.
The 49ers have not provided an update on his status going forward at this time.