Second-year San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

#SFvsCHI @DignityHealth injury update: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is OUT for the remainder of the game. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 11, 2022

Mitchell, 24, had 61 yards on four carries as the 49ers led the Bears 7-0 at the half.

The 49ers have not provided an update on his status going forward at this time.