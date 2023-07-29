Elks blanked by Lions, set mark for longest home losing streak in North American pro sports

Dane Evans started in place of injured quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and led the BC Lions to a 27-0 victory over the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday. The loss was the Elks 21st consecutive at home, breaking the futility mark of the 1953 St. Louis Browns of Major League Baseball.

Edmonton has not won a home game since they defeated the Lions on Oct. 12, 2019.

The loss dropped the Elks to a CFL-worst 0-8 on the season.

Justin McInnis and Taquan Mizzell each caught a 23-yard TD pass from Evans as the Lions ran their West Division-leading record to 6-1 on the season.

Sean Whyte converted four field goals for the Lions in the victory.

The Lions will stay on the road in Week 9 as they head to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers.

The Elks will have a bye week, before returning to action at home against the Blue Bombers in Week 10.