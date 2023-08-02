Elks unveil Indigenous logo created by artist Conrad Plews

The Edmonton Elks are the latest CFL team to add an Indigenous logo, as the team unveiled a new look on Wednesday.

Created by Conrad Plews, who is a Metis artist of Cree background, the logo was inspired by Izaiah Masuskapoe's 2021 Elks logo design. An Indigenous student at West Edmonton’s St. Thomas More Catholic Junior High School at the time of his creation, Masuskapoe submitted his take on the Elks logo after being inspired by the B.C. Lions logo created by Kwakwaka’wakw/Tlingit artist Corrine Hunt.

Plews' logo debuts on Thursday, August 10 when the Elks take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for Indigenous Celebration night. The logo will be featured on the Elks' helmets, as well as midfield at Commonwealth Stadium. Select merchandise will be available for purchase at the Elks Team Store, with all net proceeds from sales that night going to Indigenous Sport Council Alberta.

"The design is largely based on the existing Elks logo, as well as the design created by Izaiah. I wanted to integrate both designs while infusing a feeling of dynamic energy and strength," said Plews, who's a tattoo artist and owner of Black Market Tattoo in Edmonton.

"Designing this logo for the Elks was an honour and I can't wait to see it showcased as part of the team's Indigenous Celebration night on August 10."

In addition to the new logo being showcased, the Indigenous Celebration game will feature the Canadian national anthem in Cree and a halftime performance by Dancing Cree.