Toronto's Emma Maltais, Alina Muller of Boston and Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle were named finalists for the PWHL's inaugural Rookie of the Year award.

To be eligible for the award, a player must have been in her first year of professional play and born in 1998 or later.

Maltais, 24, had four goals and 15 assists in 24 games for Toronto this season. The Burlington, Ont. native is a four-time world champion with Canada and a gold medalist at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

A native of Lengau, Switzerland, Muller appeared in 24 games this season after being taken with the third overall selection of the PWHL Draft. Muller, who turned 26 midseason, had five goals and 11 assists in 24 games to lead Boston in scoring.

Zumwinkle, 25, was the 13th overall selection of the PWHL Draft. The Excelsior, MN native scored 11 goals and added eight assists in 24 games, leading Minnesota in scoring and matching Maltais for rookie scoring.

The inaugural PWHL awards will be handed out next month.