Toronto-born Emma Raducanu will not be participating in the French Open or Wimbledon in 2023.

The 2021 US Open winner announced Wednesday that she had undergone "minor procedures" on her hand and ankle and will be out for the immediate future.

"It pains me to say I will miss the summer events," Raducanu wrote on Twitter.

Raducanu, 20, had been dealing with tendinitis in her wrist over the past several months. She last played late last month at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart where she fell in straight sets to Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32.

On Apr. 26, Raducanu pulled out of the Madrid Open only hours before her first-round matchup with Viktoriya Tomova, citing her hand issues.

Currently the No. 85 player in the world, Raducanu reached her highest-ranking in July 2022 at No. 10.

Raducanu turned pro in 2018, but burst onto the scene in Flushing Meadows in 2021, becoming the first-ever qualifier to win the US Open, defeating Montreal's Leylah Annie Fernandez in the final.