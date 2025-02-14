TORONTO - Emma Woods fired home the eventual winner late in the second period to provide the surging Toronto Sceptres with a 3-1 win against the Boston Fleet on Friday.

Izzy Daniel set up Woods in front for the go-ahead goal with 20 seconds remaining in the middle frame to give the Sceptres their third straight Professional Women's Hockey League victory before 8,124 fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Toronto (6-1-4-6) was in last in the six-team league three weeks ago but now occupies third place, four points ahead of the Fleet (4-3-2-6).

Jesse Compher and Emma Maltais scored the other Toronto goals, while Megan Keller replied for Boston.

The Sceptres outshot the visitors 28-17, holding Boston to only three shots in the third period. Kristen Campbell made 16 saves for Toronto, compared to the 25 stops from her Boston counterpart, Aerin Frankel.

Frankel, the goaltender for the United States' national team, entered the game on a five-game win streak with a 1.16 goals-against average during her stellar run.

Maltais scored first, dribbling a shot over Frankel's pad early in the opening period.

Fleet defender Keller drifted a pinpoint shot into the top corner to pull her club even 4:58 into the middle frame.

Compher scored a late-game power-play marker.

Takeaways

Sceptres: Daryl Watts saw her five-game point streak come to an end. But her game-high six shots on goal increased her lead-leading total to 58 in 17 outings.

Fleet: Keller's second-period goal was her fifth, pushing her into the goal-scoring lead among PWHL defenders.

Key moment

Frankel stopped Watts off the rush and in close with two seconds remaining in the second period to keep the score 2-1 for Toronto.

Key stat

The home team has won the last seven meetings between Toronto and Boston.

Up next

Toronto travels to Edmonton to play the Ottawa Charge in Edmonton at Rogers Place on Sunday as part of the PWHL's Takeover Tour.

Boston returns home to meet the defending champion Minnesota Frost on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.