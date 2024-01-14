SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emma Woods scored her first goal of the Professional Women's Hockey League season with 59 seconds left in overtime and New York rallied to beat Minnesota 3-2 on Sunday.

Taylor Heise missed on a goal-scoring opportunity early in OT and Grace Zumwinkle's penalty shot with 1:40 to play was stopped by New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder before Woods scored on a wrist shot to end it.

Minnesota (3-0-0-1) outshot New York 41-29.

Lee Stecklein beat Schroeder with a wrist shot to open the scoring about seven minutes into the game and Kelly Pannek added an unassisted goal about four minutes later to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

Stecklein and Pannek were teammates at Minnesota and for the U.S. national team and have combined to win five Olympic medals (two gold and three silver) and five NCAA national championships (three by Streklein and two by Pannek).

Alex Carpenter got New York (1-1-2-0) on the board with a power-play goal in the second, her third goal of the season. Ella Shelton threaded a pass through the Minnesota defence to Carpenter at the far post for an easy finish that made it 2-1 with about five minutes left in the second period. New York went into the game just 1-for-10 on power-play opportunities.

Shelton banged a shot off the crossbar and Carpenter had a put back stopped before Jessie Eldridge poked home a goal to make it 2-2 midway through the third period.

UP NEXT

New York: Plays Tuesday at Montreal.

Minnesota: Visits Ottawa on Wednesday.

