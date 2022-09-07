Emmanuel Sanders is hanging up his cleats.

The 35-year-old wide receiver signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday and announced his retirement after 12 seasons.

Sanders was a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50-winning team in 2016 and played in two other Super Bowls.

The native of Bellville, TX appeared in 172 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills.

He appeared in 14 games for the Bills last season, hauling in 626 yards on 42 receptions and four touchdowns.

"For me, I feel like it's the right time for me," Sanders told the Broncos' website about his decision. "Twelve years. I'm walking away from the game healthy. I've had a great career. I played in a lot of great games. Three Super Bowls. Pro Bowls. I played for some great organizations. And so I just feel like it's my time. Twelve is good for me. Now I can go and run routes with my son and play basketball with my son, hang out with my kids and enjoy my life."

Originally taken in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of SMU by the Steelers, Sanders for his career recorded 9,245 yards receiving on 704 receptions with 51 touchdowns.