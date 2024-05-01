Encino out of the 150th Kentucky Derby with leg issue. Epic Ride joins the 20-horse field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Encino won’t run in the Kentucky Derby this weekend, trainer Brad Cox said Tuesday.

The colt didn't look right after morning training and was vanned to an equine hospital in Lexington.

X-rays were negative but a soft tissue strain in his right front leg was diagnosed, Cox told the Daily Racing Form.

“He galloped first thing this morning, he looked amazing. That’s what’s so confusing,” Cox said. “He was traveling as well this morning as he was all last week leading up to his breeze.”

Encino, the Lexington Stakes winner, was a 20-1 shot on the morning-line for the 150th Derby on Saturday.

Cox has early 8-1 third-choice Catching Freedom and Just a Touch for the 1 1/4-mile race.

Epic Ride joins the 20-horse field. Horses that drew post positions 10 through 20 will now move in one spot.

Trained by John Ennis, Epic Ride is listed as 50-1 on the morning line. Adam Beschizza will make his Derby debut in the saddle.