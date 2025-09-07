England beats South Africa by record 342-run margin in third cricket ODI

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — England won by the biggest margin of victory in one-day international cricket on Sunday, beating South Africa by 342 runs.

Pacer Jofra Archer took four wickets and England restored some pride to deny South Africa a series sweep in the third and final ODI.

Batting first after losing the toss, England scored 414-5 in 50 overs at Southampton’s Rose Bowl with centuries from Joe Root (100) and 21-year-old Jacob Bethell (110).

In reply, South Africa was dismissed for 72 in 20.5 overs.

Archer took four wickets for only five runs in his first five overs and finished with figures of 4-18 in nine overs.

India held the previous winning margin record of 317 runs against Sri Lanka in 2023. Dozens of teams have won by the maximum number of wickets (10) but this is the highest winning margin by runs.

South Africa won the series 2-1.

