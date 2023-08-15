It appears Harry Maguire's stay at Old Trafford isn't over after all.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the 30-year-old England centre-back intends to remain with Manchester United after a move to West Ham fell through.

The proposed transfer to Hammers collapsed over the speed - or lack thereof - at which Maguire's exit was being arranged. Ornstein notes that sources close to Maguire say that personal terms were never agreed upon and the player never spoke to West Ham boss David Moyes.

Maguire is now in his fifth season at United. He was an unused substitute during the club's 1-0 season-opening win over Wolves on Monday.

Capped 57 by England a regular starter under Gareth Southgate, Maguire has fallen down the United pecking order under Erik ten Hag with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, Monday's goal scorer, his preferred pair in central defence and Victor Lindelof and left-back Luke Shaw the other options ahead of him.

The Red Devils play their second game of the season on Saturday with a visit to Tottenham Hotspur, who drew their opener with Brentford, 2-2.