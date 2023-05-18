Aaron Ramsdale has committed his future to Arsenal.

The 25-year-old England goalkeeper has signed a new deal with the Gunners through 2028, the club announced on Thursday.

Ramsdale is in his second season at the Emirates after a move from Sheffield United.

“It’s great that we’ve agreed and completed a new contract with Aaron," Gunners sporting director Edu said in a statement. "We have enjoyed so many positive moments from Aaron’s performances in his two years with us, and are looking forward to many more. We must also remember that Aaron is still very young, so there is still a lot more to come from him, as we continue to build with our young foundations.”

Ramsdale has started all 36 matches for Arsenal season as their quest for a first Premier League title in 20 years appears poised to follow just short. The Stoke-on-Trent native has recorded 13 clean sheets this season allowed 42 goals.

“We’re all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement. "The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution and overall adaptation to the club. It’s great that we’re continuing to build our future with our biggest talents in our young squad. We’re all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club.”

Internationally, Ramsdale has been capped three times by England and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal sits second in the table on 81 points, four behind leaders Manchester City and having played one more match. They finish their season with a visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday before returning home to host Wolves on May 28.