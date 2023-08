England goalkeeper Mary Earps was named the winner of the Golden Glove at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday.

The adidas Golden Glove Award goes to Mary Earps! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/C25R45tfbm — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 20, 2023

Earps, 30, led England to a 6-1 record, including three shutouts, before losing to Spain 1-0 in Sunday's final.

The Nottingham, England native plays for Manchester United and was named the best FIFA Goalkeeper in 2022.