TORONTO - Entertainer Lilly Singh has joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s expansion franchise, the team announced Tuesday.

She’ll also serve as the basketball team’s chief hype officer, handling fan engagement.

Singh, from Scarborough, Ont., is a former YouTube star who went on to host a U.S. late-night talk show.

“I know from experience that in every corner of the world, one thing always rings true: the positive impact that participating in sports and the sports community has on girls and women,” she said in a statement. “I love women. I love Toronto. Joining the ownership group of the Tempo is an absolute no-brainer. I can’t think of anything else I would rather spend my money, time and hype-woman energy on.”

She is also co-owner of Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League.

Singh joins tennis star Serena Williams, tech executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy and sports investor Larry Tanenbaum in the Tempo ownership group.

“Lilly is a creative visionary with infectious energy and enthusiasm,” said Tempo president Teresa Resch.

“Her expertise in online community-building and socially-driven storytelling, not to mention her deep passion for this game, this league and this city, will be absolutely invaluable.”

The team hired Monica Wright Rogers as its first general manager in February and has yet to name a head coach.

The Tempo will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto starting in 2026, with games also planned across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025.