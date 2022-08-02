After first baseman Eric Hosmer rejected a trade that would have sent him to the Washington Nationals in a deal involving Juan Soto, multiple reports say Hosmer is on his way to the Boston Red Sox.

Hosmer was originally part of a package of multiple prospects headed to D.C. but had Washington on his 10-team no-trade list.

The 32-year-old is hitting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 90 games so far this season for the Padres. He is due $20 million this season and $13 million in each of the next three seasons, most of which San Diego is covering, according to reports.

Hosmer signed with the Padres on an eight-year, $144 million deal prior to the 2018 season.

He spent the first seven seasons of his big league career with the Kansas City Royals, winning a World Series title in 2015.