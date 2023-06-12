Spoelstra says Herro (hand) available to return for Heat
The Miami Heat could have an additional weapon at their disposal as they look to fight back in the NBA Finals.
Head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters prior to Game 5 that guard Tyler Herro will dress and be available as the Heat look to stay alive in the series against the Denver Nuggets.
Denver leads the series 3-1 and can win their first NBA title in front of home fans at Ball Arena.
Herro, 24, broke his right hand while diving for a loose ball in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks and has not played since.
A native of Milwaukee, Herro appeared in 67 games this season, averaging 20.1 points on .439 shooting, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists over 34.9 minutes a night.
This season was the first in which Herro was a regular starter after having won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.