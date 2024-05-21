Montreal's Erin Ambrose, Boston's Megan Keller and New York's Ella Shelton have been voted as the three finalists for the 2024 PWHL Defender of the Year award.

The award will be handed out along with the other inaugural PWHL honours next month.

Ambrose, 30, had four goals and 18 points in 24 games, finishing as the PWHL's second-highest scoring defender. She averaged 26:26 minutes per game and led the team in assists.

Keller was third among all PWHL defenders with 15 points, highlighted by 11 assists. She averaged 25:22 minutes of ice time per game for Boston.

Shelton was the top-scoring defender in the PWHL this season, recording seven goals and 21 points in 24 games while averaging 26:45 minutes per game.

Ambrose and Shelton both helped Canada win gold at the 2024 Women's Worlds in Utica, New York while Keller earned silver for the Americans.