ERT Formula E Team announced on Wednesday that 2023 F1 Academy champion and Iron Dame Marta García will join the team for the highly anticipated Rookie Test at the Berlin E-Prix.

It marks Marta's first step into Formula E and an opportunity for both the young driver and the team to pursue further collaboration for the future.

With her recent crowning as the inaugural F1 Academy champion, García has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with. Her upcoming participation in the highly competitive Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA) with Iron Dames will allow her to demonstrate her hunger for speed and her strategic racing mind, both of which have been honed through years of intense competition. Her journey is one that motorsport enthusiasts should definitely keep an eye on.



The partnership between ERT Formula E and Marta García is not just a test, but a significant stride towards greater inclusivity in motorsport. García's presence at the Berlin E-Prix is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female racers, symbolising the sport's approach to inclusivity and accessibility. Her inclusion perfectly aligns with Formula E's steadfast commitment to diversity and to creating a level playing field for talent.



"We are incredibly excited to welcome Marta García to the ERT Formula E family for the Berlin Rookie Test," said Alex Hui, Team Principal of ERT Formula E Team in a statement. "Marta's exceptional talent and achievements in F1 Academy are undeniable. This test serves as a fantastic platform to showcase her skills within the dynamic environment of Formula E. We are confident that Marta will quickly adapt to the unique demands of electric racing and provide valuable insights for the team."



"I am thrilled to join ERT Formula E Team for the Berlin Rookie Test," said García in a statement. "Formula E represents the future of motorsport, and I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to experience it firsthand. I've been following the championship closely, and I'm eager to get behind the wheel of the ERT X24 car and contribute to the team's development. This test is a stepping stone in my career, and I'm determined to make the most of it."