With the NBA trade deadline only a week away, ESPN had their experts suggest six trades they would like to see happen before 3 p.m. ET on February 9.

Three of the six suggested trades involve the Toronto Raptors:



Trade #1

Toronto Raptors send Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball and Coby White.

ESPN’s Andre Snellings suggests that the Raptors swing a deal with the Bulls, who currently sit a game and a half ahead of them, as both teams battle for spots in the play-in tournament.

VanVleet has averaged 19.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 37.0 minutes per game this season for the Raptors, while Flynn has averaged 5.0 points in 13.9 minutes per game coming off the bench in 35 of his 36 appearances this season.

Ball has not appeared in any games this season and has not played for the Bulls since January 14, 2022, due to a knee injury and head coach Billy Donovan recently described him as “nowhere near” being ready to play.

The former No. 2 overall pick has one more year left on his current deal at $20.465 million and he also holds a $21.395 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

White is averaging 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bulls this season in 42 games all off the bench.

Trade #2

Toronto Raptors deal OG Anunoby to the Memphis Grizzlies and receive Danny Green, Ziaire Williams and three first-round picks: the 2024 Warriors pick that Memphis acquired for taking on Andre Iguodala’s contract, and the Grizzlies own selections in 2025 and 2027.



ESPN’s Tim MacMahon tables a deal that would vastly improve the Raptors’ draft capital, but see them lose one of the best young defenders in the league.

Anunoby has played in 45 games this season for the Raptors and has averaged 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 35.8 minutes.

The 25-year-old is currently leading the league in total steals with 93 and is second in steals per game.

He has one more year left on his current deal at $18.642 million and also holds a player option in 2024-25 at $19.928 million.

Green is on an expiring contract, while Williams will be owed $4.810 million with a team option the following season.

Trade #3

Toronto Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to the Phoenix Suns for Deandre Ayton, Dario Saric, Phoenix's first-round pick in 2023, pick swap rights in 2026 and Phoenix's first-round pick in 2027, top-10 protected.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton suggests a blockbuster trade that would see the Raptors ship out one of their best players and receive a former No. 1 overall pick in Ayton and a few future first-round picks in return.

Siakam has led the Raptors offensively this season, posting 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 37.7 minutes per game.

The 28-year-old is signed through the 2023-24 season at $37.893 million and then becomes a free agent.

Ayton signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers in the off-season that the Suns matched, so he is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.8 minutes per game.

Due to the offer sheet, Ayton has veto power over any trade this season and can’t be dealt to the Pacers.