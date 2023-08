ESPN8: The Ocho on TSN

One of the summer's most popular annual events, "ESPN8: The Ocho," returns to TSN2 on Friday, August 4 through Saturday, August 5 for more than 40 hours of unique programming...

Broadcast Schedule Date Event Time (ET) Network Friday, August 4, 2023 Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational 1am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 USA Mullet Championships 1:30am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 2023 ACL Pro Shootout Championship 2am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship 3am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Marble Runs 4am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Financial Modeling World Championships 4:30am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 2023 Table Hockey World Championships 5am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Death Diving 5:30am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Teqball 6am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Auctioneer's Championship 6:30am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Microsoft Excel eSports: Elimination Race 7am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Truck and Tractor Pulling 7:30am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 One Wheel World Championship 8am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Arm Wrestling Reborn 8:30am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Extreme Axe & Knife Games 9am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Omegaball Women's Invitational 10am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Bullshooter 11am TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Omegaball Men's Invitational Noon TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Professional Cuesports League 1pm TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Kickball Championship 2pm TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 The Ocho Show 3pm TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Wiffleball All-Stars 4pm TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Major League Table Tennis 5pm TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Slippery Stairs 6pm TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 ACL World Championships 7pm TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Viii Sports 9pm TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Pillow Fighting Championship 10pm TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 2023 FootGolf World Cup 11pm TSN2 Friday, August 4, 2023 Stein Holding Competition 11:30pm TSN2 Saturday, August 5, 2023 2023 Corgi Races Midnight TSN2 Saturday, August 5, 2023 World Dog Surfing Championship 12:30am TSN2 Saturday, August 5, 2023 Dodgeball All-Star Showcase 1am TSN2 Saturday, August 5, 2023 2023 Table Hockey World Championships 2am TSN2 Saturday, August 5, 2023 Truck and Tractor Pulling 2:30am TSN2