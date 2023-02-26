The Vancouver Canucks announced Sunday they have placed Ethan Bear on injured reserve and recalled Noah Juulsen from the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL. 

Bear, 25, logged 17 seconds of ice time before suffering an upper-body injury in the Canucks 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. 

The Regina, Sask., native has played in 46 games for the Canucks this season, scoring three goals and 14 points. 

The 25-year-old Juulsen has 17 points in 59 games played for the AHL's Canucks. 