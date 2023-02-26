2h ago
Canucks place Bear on IR, recall Juulsen
The Vancouver Canucks announced Sunday they have placed Ethan Bear on injured reserve and recalled Noah Juulsen from the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Bruins 3, Canucks 1
GM Patrik Allvin announced today that D Ethan Bear has been placed on IR and D Noah Juulsen has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL).— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 26, 2023
Bear, 25, logged 17 seconds of ice time before suffering an upper-body injury in the Canucks 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.
The Regina, Sask., native has played in 46 games for the Canucks this season, scoring three goals and 14 points.
The 25-year-old Juulsen has 17 points in 59 games played for the AHL's Canucks.