The Vancouver Canucks announced Sunday they have placed Ethan Bear on injured reserve and recalled Noah Juulsen from the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

GM Patrik Allvin announced today that D Ethan Bear has been placed on IR and D Noah Juulsen has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 26, 2023

Bear, 25, logged 17 seconds of ice time before suffering an upper-body injury in the Canucks 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

The Regina, Sask., native has played in 46 games for the Canucks this season, scoring three goals and 14 points.

The 25-year-old Juulsen has 17 points in 59 games played for the AHL's Canucks.