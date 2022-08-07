Canada has added defenceman Ethan Del Mastro to its 25-player roster for the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, the team announced Sunday.

UPDATE | Ethan Del Mastro has been added to 🇨🇦’s National Junior Team for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.



Daemon Hunt is unable to participate due to injury.



ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/Vs5gBIxaiF#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/O6CSXRFgdN — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) August 7, 2022

The 19-year-old Freelton, Ont., native recently completed his third season with the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads, where he served as the team's captain and registered seven goals and 41 assists for 48 points in 68 regular season games.

On the international stage, Del Mastro suited up for Team Canada Black at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and won a gold medal with Canada's National Men's Under-18 team at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.

In addition, Hockey Canada also announced that defenceman Daemon Hunt of the Moose Jaw Warriors will be unable to participate.

TSN's Mark Masters tweets that Hunt slid to block a shot Saturday at practice and sustained a hand injury.

Daemon Hunt slid to block a shot yesterday at practice … hurt his hand (aftermath in vid below)



Today, Team 🇨🇦 announces he won’t be able to play at WJC



Heartbreaking for Moose Jaw d-man who missed out on Dec team after fracturing finger in final selection camp scrimmage pic.twitter.com/rIMxOm2aqM — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 7, 2022

It's the second letdown for the Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman as he missed out on Canada's December squad because of a finger injury suffered in a selection camp scrimmage.

Hunt had been skating on a pair with Lukas Cormier at training camp. Ryan O'Rourke has moved up to take that spot at today's practice, Masters reports.