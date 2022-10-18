GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open by knocking off American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Montreal native showed some impressive flash on the court as she fired two aces and saved 50 per cent of Day's break point chances in the one hour, 26-minute match.

Bouchard, who set the tennis world on fire in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, and semifinals at the French Open and Australian Open, was also strong on return against the powerful serve and hitting of her 23-year-old opponent, who had five aces and won 68 per cent of her points on first serve.

She will next face 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., lost her opening set 6-3 on Tuesday night to 16th-seeded Petra Kvitova of Czechia, but bounced back with impressive 6-2, 6-0 wins to take the match in two hours, 11 minutes.

Kvitova had eight double faults in the match compared to five for Andreescu, while serving four aces to Andreescu's one. Andreescu advanced to Tuesday's match after beating Jil Teichmann of Spain 6-2, 6-4 on Monday. The Canadian now moves on to the round of 16.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino will play sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France later on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.